Staff hosts Winter Wonderland at Supportive Living Facility

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Staff at the Supportive Living Facility in Quincy came together and created a winter wonderland to spread some holiday cheer for the residents.

Employees said the idea came after many were struggling to get into the Christmas spirit.

Because of the pandemic, their residents aren't spending time with their families.

So , Gail Murry, a manager, said they tried to make up for that, with this small gesture.

"So we decided to do something for our residents who we thought also would probably be struggling with the Christmas spirit. So we thought, let’s create a winter wonderland. And so all of us kind of chipped in, I’ve got this, I’ve got this blow up I’ve got these lights, I’ve got this.”

"Some sense of normalcy that Christmas is here. And there's some sense of normalcy and hopefully some joy. We're going to get the joy out of seeing their reaction."

Employees said residents enjoyed the surprise so much this year. That the winter wonderland might become an annual event.