Suspects arrested after burned body found in car

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas sheriff says a burned body has been found in a torched car in the Ozarks, and two of three people suspected in the killing were arrested in Texas near the Mexico border. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says the car and the still-unidentified body were found Wednesday near Mountain Home, close to the Missouri state line. Baxter says one suspect was arrested near Mountain Home on Wednesday, and that the two other suspects were arrested Thursday near Brownsville, Texas, more than 900 miles away. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed. A cause of death in the case is unknown.