Swiss to shut restaurants, other sites as virus cases climb

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government says it’s ordering shut restaurants, bars, cultural venues and sports facilities next week as the Alpine country grapples with an ongoing rise in coronavirus cases. The government said on Friday the step is necessary because hospitals and healthcare workers have been under “extreme pressure for weeks and the festive period increases the risk of an even more rapid rise in cases.” The nationwide measure that takes effect on Tuesday comes amid varying rates of infection in the country that have underscored the complexities of balancing public health with economic interests.