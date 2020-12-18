US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. stands on the verge of adding a second vaccine to its arsenal as the coronavirus outbreak descends deeper into its most lethal phase yet. The Food and Drug Administration is evaluating a shot developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health, and a decision could clear the way for its use as early as Monday. Health workers and nursing home patients began getting a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine earlier this week. Extra doses from a second vaccine are urgently needed, as U.S. deaths hit all-time highs and some hospitals are running out of beds.