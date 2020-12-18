Watchdog: Floyd protests overwhelmed NYPD, sparking conflict

NEW YORK (AP) — A new report finds that the New York Police Department was caught off guard by the size and scope of the spring protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. The report by the city Department of Investigation was released Friday. It says the NYPD resorted to aggressive disorder control methods that stoked tensions and stifled free speech. The six-month probe focused on the NYPD’s institutional planning and response to the May and June protests and not the actions of individual officers. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says he intends to incorporate recommendations.