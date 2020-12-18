When Will Winter Begin?

Temperatures will be a bit above normal for mid December with highs near 40 or in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. A cold front may spark a bit of drizzle or light rain Saturday, but most areas should remain dry. Behind the cold front there may still be a few showers and a few flakes of snow. After that we will begin a slow warm up with highs near 50 on Monday and Tuesday. A limited potential is developing for light rain on Monday. The above normal temps for Monday and Tuesday will be short lived, we are tracking colder air that will arrive just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We could see temps down into the teens for overnight lows and a few spots may see single digits. Brr! It is officially winter on Monday after all.