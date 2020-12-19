4th suspect arrested after burned body found in car

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a fourth person has been charged with first degree murder and kidnapping after a burned body was found in a torched car in the Ozarks. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says the car and the still-unidentified body were found Wednesday near Mountain Home, close to the Missouri state line. Ashley Nicole Hendricks, of Fayetteville, was arrested at a home in Siloam Springs on Thursday. Authorities planned to extradite the 35-year-old Hendricks from Benton County, where she’s currently being held, to Baxter County. Two other suspects were arrested Thursday near Brownsville, Texas, more than 900 miles away, while another was arrested near Mountain Home on Wednesday.