6 wounded by gunman during party inside Chicago hair salon

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a gunman opened fire during a party inside a beauty salon and wounded six people. The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the South Side neighborhood of Burnside after the gunman walked in on the gathering. A 41-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and taken a hospital in serious condition, police said. Four other men, ages 28 to 48, and a 36-year-old woman were taken to hospitals in fair condition. The gunman fled after the shooting and no arrests were immediately made.