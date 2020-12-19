Biden environmental team heavy on experience, diversity

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden hopes the environmental team he’s set to introduce on Saturday will steer America toward greater action to curb climate change and protect the nation’s air and water. Donald Trump’s presidency has been marked by efforts to boost oil and gas production while rolling back government efforts intended to safeguard the environment. The incoming Biden team will try to undo or block many of the current administration’s initiatives. There also will be an emphasis on looking out for the low-income, working class and minority communities hit hardest by fossil fuel pollution and climate change.