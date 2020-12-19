Optimism rises for deal on nearly $1 trillion relief package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiators are reporting continued progress on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, with optimism rising that the overdue talks would soon produce an agreement. The Senate convened a Saturday session, while House members stood by for a vote that will arrive no earlier than Sunday. A new government shutdown of midnight Sunday was serving as a backstop for the tortuous negotiations, which were being conducted in secret largely among the top four leaders of Capitol Hill’s warring tribes. A key negotiator said the talks continued in good faith.