Cool Start to the Weekend

A weak cold front moved through early Saturday morning. Behind it, West/Northwesterly winds brought slightly cooler temperatures. Skies will open up some overnight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 20's. Partly cloudy skies will continue into Sunday, with more sunshine expected mid afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40's. A clipper system will track to the North of the Tri-States Monday. Most of the precipitation should stay to the North, but cannot rule out isolated rain/sleet showers during the early morning hours. Temperatures during the afternoon Monday will warm to well above average with mostly sunny skies the second half of the day. Winds will also be gusty on Monday. Temps remain in the upper 40's to low 50's for Tuesday.

Heading into Wednesday is when the forecast becomes slightly more challenging. Winds will pick up Wednesday ahead of a much stronger low pressure system. Temps during the day Wednesday will likely still be quite warm and above average, possibly getting into the 50's Models differ on the exact timing of a cold front passage. Most models have temps getting into the low 50's during the day and the front passing through during the evening hours. Rain will likely develop along the front Wednesday evening and overnight. Some models then change the precip over to snow early Thursday morning. This is not set in stone, as other models develop the storm further East and keep us mostly dry or solid rain. Either way, this forecast will have to be monitored over the next several days to see how the models update.

One thing that is pretty certain is that after this cold front passes, temperatures will plummet. Highs on Christmas Eve may not even break the 30 degree mark with partly cloudy skies. Wind chills will also add to the very cold temperatures. Single digit lows are not out of the question Thursday night. Into Christmas Day temps should warm slightly back into the 30's with mostly sunny skies but it will still be pretty chilly. Next weekend temps look to warm back to near average.