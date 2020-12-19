Fort Madison man arrested for attempted murder

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- The Fort Madison Police Department announced they took a man into custody on attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed and beat another man.

Officers say they arrested Isaac Patino, 41, for an incident that happened Saturday morning at a residence in the 3600 block of Avenue L.

They said officers, along with the Fort Madison Fire Department and Lee County EMS, responded to a call from a 71-year-old man victim, who reported he'd been stabbed and beaten.

Officers said they learned the victim and suspect were among three adults that occupy the residence. The suspect and victim were reportedly drinking alcohol, when Patino became enraged and stabbed the victim in the chest with a pair of scissors.

The victim claimed he was also struck multiple times about the head and chest with a metal cane.

Officers say another adult restrained Patino, who passed out before they called 911.

Officers say Lee County EMS took the victim to the Fort Madison Community Hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition.

They say Patino was also taken to the hospital for observation, but was moved to the Lee County Jail where he’ll remain incarcerated pending arraignment.