Hospitals try to keep pace, stores close during virus surge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An enormous crush of coronavirus cases in the last six weeks has California’s death toll spiraling ever higher. Another 272 fatalities were reported Saturday and in the last week nearly 1,600 people died. Hospitals are battling to find beds to house patients amid fears the explosion of coronavirus cases will exhaust staffing resources. All of Southern California and the 12-county San Joaquin Valley to the north have exhausted their regular intensive care unit capacity, and some hospitals have begun using “surge” space. On Saturday night, Apple Inc. announced that it is temporarily closing all 53 of its stores in California because of the coronavirus outbreak.