Mexico’s leader speaks with U.S. president-elect by phone

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he spoke with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden by phone, and said both “reaffirmed our commitment to work together for the good of our peoples and our countries.” The phone conversation occurred Saturday, five days after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent a tardy letter of congratulations to Biden. López Obrador and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro finally congratulated Biden after the Electoral College vote confirmed his victory. The two were the last major Latin American leaders to do so. Both López Obrador and Bolsonaro were seen as friendly to President Donald Trump.