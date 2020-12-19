Pike Co. crash send one to hospital

PIKE COUNTY, Il. (WGEM) -- A Clayton, Illinois, resident was taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in rural Pike County.

Illinois State Police troopers said it happened on Illinois 107 around 12:15 p.m..

Troopers said 40-year-old Christopher Abernathy was traveling north when his car left the road, traveled into a field, hit an embankment and went airborne, hitting two trees and coming to rest in a creek.

They said Abernathy was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.