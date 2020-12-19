President in the pews: DC churches offer Biden options

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — His motorcade thunders around Delaware, snarling traffic. Everywhere he goes on foot, a security team envelops him, and a pack of journalists trails behind. Yet President-elect Joe Biden enters his church, St. Joseph on the Brandywine, with startlingly little interruption. Wearing a dark suit and medical mask, Biden slipped into a pew near the back of the Catholic church for a recent Saturday evening Mass. At times it was easy to forget he was there at all. That’s likely to change, though, once he returns to Washington. Proximity to power is paramount, even when it comes to places of worship, and a president’s public prayers tend to draw outsize attention.