Queer Eye’s holiday initiative initiative event comes to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Netflix it show Queer Eye's pay it forward holiday initiative made a stop in Quincy Saturday to highlight a Quincy resident.

Organizers said the goal of their "Eye on the Holidays with Queer Eye" campaign is to spread kindness and cheer this holiday season.

The initiative runs though December 20 and has people related to the show nominating community members to receive items from Walmart's popular Queer Eye furniture line.

Kathy Dooley said she nominated April Sears after Sears took in her sisters children 10-years ago.

Sears said this means so much.

"That ten years ago somebody didn't let me go unnoticed that I took in my niece and two nephews when my sister passed away of breast cancer at a very young age, she was 31 and it's important that we as a family supported one another," Sears said.

Organizers said they hope this gesture helps those who do so much for everyone else this holiday season.