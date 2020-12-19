Rogers throws for 3 TDs, Mississippi St. tops Mizzou 51-32

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to a 51-32 victory over Missouri. After weeks of floundering offensively, Mississippi State finally got many of their young weapons working in tandem. The Bulldogs racked up 446 yards of total offense in the game, including a season-high 151 yards on the ground. Missouri logged 342 yards of total offense, but many of them after the outcome of the game was already decided, and they turned the ball over four times. Conner Bazelak threw for 225 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Larry Rountree led all rushers with 121 yards and two touchdowns.