Suspect in deadly NY subway fire arraigned on murder charge

Court documents show a man accused of setting a train fire that killed a New York City subway driver in March told police he was on the train and set paper on fire but not the “big fire.” The documents were released after the man’s arraignment Saturday on murder and arson charges. Documents show Nathaniel Avinger was also seen on subway station video walking away from the front of the train where the fire broke out March 27. Officials said train motorman Garrett Goble died after he and another transit employee helped passengers escape to safety. Several people were hurt.