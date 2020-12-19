Volunteers and veterans lay wreaths in Quincy National Cemetary

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Community members gathered at the Quincy National Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day to pay their respects to those who served America on Saturday.

Organizer Andrea Schaffnit said COVID-19 was not going to stop her from honoring veterans.

"I just really wanted to do something to remember, honor, and teach about our fallen veterans," she said.

Army veteran and American Legion Post 37 financial officer Paul Havermale said memorial events are positive for the youth.

"I think it's incredibly important that youth be reminded of the sacrifices people have made to get our country to where it is today and this is one way to do that," he said.

Schaffnit said for her the goal is to educate others.

"I just really hope that we can teach the younger generation really about our veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country," she said.

Havermale said this event is touching.

"Having the wear with all to come out on a cold day and honor our veterans and fallen heroes is just very heartwarming for any veteran," he said.

Schaffnit said she's thankful for everyone involved.

"Especially the community for supporting this and just remember to be an American worth fighting for," she said.