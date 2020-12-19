WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 18) Keokuk Lady Chiefs Set To Host Ft. Madison At The Wright Fieldhouse Tonight And Central Lee Is Set To Visit HTC With A Former Crusader Coach Now Leading The Hawks

Keokuk is set to play host to the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison in Lee County this evening in a rivalry game that local prep basketball fans look forward to each season. Although a limited number of fans will be allowed inside the Wright Fieldhouse to see the game due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the intensity on the court will still be sky high as the Lady Hounds hope to snap their long losing streak against KHS.

Meanwhile, Lady Chiefs head coach Michael Davis is hoping that his squad can continue their dominance over the Lady Bloodhounds tonight as WGEM's Garrett Tiehes found out first hand during his 1-on-1 pregame interview.

Also on the Lee County high school hardwood in Ft. Madison tonight, the Crusaders of Holy Trinity Catholic are set to host Central Lee. The game will mark the return of former HTC head coach Jay Baldwin to Shottenkirk Gymnasium with his new team. Coach Baldwin offered a few thoughts on facing Holy Trinity in one of the biggest games on the Friday hoops schedule in the Hawkeye State. We'll have an update.

In prep recruiting news and notes from the "Land of Lincoln" earlier today, Pittsfield High baseball standout Peyton Apps signed a National Letter Of Intent with Danville Area Community College in Danville, Illinois. Apps signed with the Jaguars during a special signing ceremony held at 2:00 p.m. at PHS.