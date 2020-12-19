WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (Dec.18) Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Stun Keokuk On The Prep Hardwood And The HTC Crusaders Beat Central Lee In “OT” At Shottenkirk Gym

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (Dec.18) Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Stun Keokuk On The Prep Hardwood And The HTC Crusaders Beat Central Lee In “OT” At Shottenkirk GymUpdated
High School Basketball (Friday)
Iowa Prep Scores
Girls
Ft. Madison 54
Keokuk 43
Central Lee 50
Holy Trinity 45
Boys
Central Lee 66
Holy Trinity Catholic 72 (OT)
Fort Madison 48
Keokuk 36
Missouri Prep Scores
Boys Basketball
Macon 38
Clark County 41
North Shelby 60
Community R-VI 49
Louisiana 55
North Callaway 44
Paris Coyotes 57
Schuyler County 47 (Senior Night)
Girls Basketball
Palmyra 45
Canton 58
Macon 54
Clark County 39 (Senior Night)
North Shelby 46
Community R-VI 49
Paris Lady Coyotes 28
Schuyler County 49 (Senior Night)
Women's College Basketball
Exhibition In Peoria
Quincy University 53
Bradley 104
Lady Hawks Will Return To Action Jan. 5 vs. Southern Indiana