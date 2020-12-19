Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (Dec.18) Fort Madison Lady Bloodhounds Stun Keokuk On The Prep Hardwood And The HTC Crusaders Beat Central Lee In “OT” At Shottenkirk Gym

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 3:51 am
3:24 am High School SportsSportTop Sports Stories

High School Basketball (Friday)

Iowa Prep Scores

Girls

Ft. Madison 54

Keokuk 43

Central Lee 50

Holy Trinity 45

Boys

Central Lee 66

Holy Trinity Catholic 72 (OT)

Fort Madison 48

Keokuk 36

Missouri Prep Scores

Boys Basketball

Macon 38

Clark County 41

North Shelby 60

Community R-VI 49

Louisiana 55

North Callaway 44

Paris Coyotes 57

Schuyler County 47 (Senior Night)

Girls Basketball

Palmyra 45

Canton 58

Macon 54

Clark County 39 (Senior Night)

North Shelby 46

Community R-VI 49

Paris Lady Coyotes 28

Schuyler County 49 (Senior Night)

Women's College Basketball

Exhibition In Peoria

Quincy University 53

Bradley 104

Lady Hawks Will Return To Action Jan. 5 vs. Southern Indiana

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

More Stories

Skip to content