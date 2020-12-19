Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (December 19) Fort Madison Wrestling Hosts Annual Tournament as Holy Trinity Catholic Basketball Hosts Mediapolis and More High School Basketball Action In Missouri

Iowa

Wrestling

Fort Madison Tournament

Keokuk - 14th

Fort Madison - 5th

120 Pounds - Keokuk - Nolan Riddle 3rd Place

126 Pounds - Fort Madison - Owen Kruse 3rd Place

132 Pounds - Fort Madison - Brock Califf 3rd Place

145 Pounds - Fort Madison - Gavin Wiseman 3rd Place

182 Pounds - Fort Madison - Austin Ensminger 3rd Place

High School Basketball

Girl's

Mediapolis 56

Holy Trinity 43

Fort Madison 53

Ottumwa 36

Malarie Ross led FMHS with 25 points

Boy's

Mediapolis 24

Holy Trinity 44

Fort Madison 37

Burlington Notre Dame 63

Jr. Dayton Davis led FMHS with 10 Points

Missouri

Girl's

Marion County 41

North Shelby 61

Jr. Caroline Linberger led North Shelby with 19 Points

Boy's

Keokuk 57

Clark County 37

Sr. Anthony Potratz led Keokuk with 15 Points

Clopton 64

South Shelby 49

Marion County 28

North Shelby 76

Soph. Brendyn McDaniel led North Shelby with 18 Points

NCAA Women's Basketball

Western Illinois 79

Bellarmine 57

Jr. Evan Zars led WIU with 16 Points

Jr. Danni Nichols Double Double (15 Points, 10 Rebounds)

