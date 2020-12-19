WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (December 19) Fort Madison Wrestling Hosts Annual Tournament as Holy Trinity Catholic Basketball Hosts Mediapolis and More High School Basketball Action In Missouri
Iowa
Wrestling
Fort Madison Tournament
Keokuk - 14th
Fort Madison - 5th
120 Pounds - Keokuk - Nolan Riddle 3rd Place
126 Pounds - Fort Madison - Owen Kruse 3rd Place
132 Pounds - Fort Madison - Brock Califf 3rd Place
145 Pounds - Fort Madison - Gavin Wiseman 3rd Place
182 Pounds - Fort Madison - Austin Ensminger 3rd Place
High School Basketball
Girl's
Mediapolis 56
Holy Trinity 43
Fort Madison 53
Ottumwa 36
Malarie Ross led FMHS with 25 points
Boy's
Mediapolis 24
Holy Trinity 44
Fort Madison 37
Burlington Notre Dame 63
Jr. Dayton Davis led FMHS with 10 Points
Missouri
Girl's
Marion County 41
North Shelby 61
Jr. Caroline Linberger led North Shelby with 19 Points
Boy's
Keokuk 57
Clark County 37
Sr. Anthony Potratz led Keokuk with 15 Points
Clopton 64
South Shelby 49
Marion County 28
North Shelby 76
Soph. Brendyn McDaniel led North Shelby with 18 Points
NCAA Women's Basketball
Western Illinois 79
Bellarmine 57
Jr. Evan Zars led WIU with 16 Points
Jr. Danni Nichols Double Double (15 Points, 10 Rebounds)