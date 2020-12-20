CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas

The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Jan. 1 is relocating to the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Texas, a move prompted by California’s ban on spectators at sporting events during the pandemic. College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock says the CFP management committee and Tournament of Roses mutually agreed to relocate the game because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California. Coaches and school officials from playoff contenders have complained about players’ parents not being permitted to attend the game.