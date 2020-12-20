Birx travels, family visits highlight pandemic safety perils

WASHINGTON (AP) — As COVID-19 cases skyrocketed before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus response warned Americans to “be vigilant” and to limit celebrations to “your immediate household.” For many Americans that guidance has been difficult to abide, including for Dr. Deborah Birx herself. The day after Thanksgiving, Birx traveled to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware. She was accompanied by three generations of her family from two households. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked Americans not to travel over the holidays and discourages indoor activity involving members of different households.