Brees’ comeback from injury resembled a work in progress

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees began his comeback from injury without a completion on his first six passes. One of those was intercepted. The 41-year-old Brees had moments where he looked like his record-setting self. But there were many others when he didn’t in a 32-29 loss to Kansas City. Brees says he has “a little ways to go” but feels well enough to play. Brees finished with 234 yards and three touchdowns. But he completed fewer than half of his passes after completing 73.5% of his passes coming into the game