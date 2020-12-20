Burrell carries W. Illinois to 1st win at UT-Martin 81-63

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Cameron Burrell tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double to lift Western Illinois to its first-ever win at UT-Martin, 81-63. The loss was also UT-Martin’s first in four games this season. Will Carius had 18 points for Western Illinois, scoring the first 11 for the Leathernecks who took an 11-2 start. Justin Brookens added 15 points with five assists. Tamell Pearson had 11 points and three blocks. Cameron Holden had 12 points for the Skyhawks. Anthony Thomas added 10 points.