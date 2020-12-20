Clayton community gives away food and winter clothes to those in need

QUINCY (WGEM) -- One community of several hundred people came together to make sure families in need are being fed and clothed this winter.

Staff from the Clayton Public Library District have collected and distributed hats, mittens, socks, blankets, non-perishable food items, school supplies, and toys.

Julie Parker, the library director at Clayton Public Library District said families nominated by community members were chosen to receive the boxes.

"Around Clayton, it seems like there's a lot of hunger, especially with the kids, and so we wanted people with hardships to be taken care of this year," Parker said.

Parker said if you missed this event, they still have items left over to give.

She said they'll continue to give items like hats and mittens, but the food items will be donated to Community for Christ.