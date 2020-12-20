Couple’s house hunt successful despite pandemic difficulties

QUINCY (WGEM) -- A couple says despite the difficulties associated with finding a new place to live in the middle of a pandemic, they've found a home on Maine Street in Quincy.

They're not the only one's looking for a new place to live. According to the National Association of Realtors, Illinois home sales are up nearly 35 percent compared to this time last year.

Originally from Orlando, Florida, Meredith Baldwin and Paul McEvoy said they've been on the search for a Victorian home for two years.

McEvoy said after the pandemic started in March, their search became harder, driving across the country with an RV to find their dream home.

"We had isolated, with her parents [in Los Angeles] for eight months so leaving made it even more difficult," McEvoy said.

Baldwin said they drove all the way from Los Angeles to Massachusetts looking for what they wanted.

"We wanted a town that was safe, some place that I thought I could walk down my street with my dog and if Paul had to go to work then I would feel safe here at the house by myself," Baldwin said.

She said after a four week trip, they found what they were looking for in Quincy.

"On our way back to California, we stopped in Quincy again to see this house one more time and decided that it was the house that checked all the boxes for us and the town too," she said.

McEvoy said they may not be the only one's moving from a large city to a small town.

"So maybe there's a reversal of that," he said. "Maybe people are realizing there are affordable homes in smaller towns."

McEvoy said next they plan to remodel and restore parts of the home.

He said as they make this house their home, they want to support local businesses and explore the Tri-States.