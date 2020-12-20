E. Illinois looks for road win vs SIUE

Eastern Illinois (3-4, 0-0) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (3-4, 1-0)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois looks for its third straight win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s last win at home against the Panthers came on Feb. 25, 2017.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Sidney Wilson has averaged 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while Mike Adewunmi has put up 11.7 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Panthers, Josiah Wallace has averaged 17.7 points while Marvin Johnson has put up 10.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.SOLID SIDNEY: Wilson has connected on 40.9 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 44 3-pointers and connected on 38.6 percent of them, and is 8 for 16 over the past three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has 34 assists on 72 field goals (47.2 percent) over its previous three games while Eastern Illinois has assists on 41 of 92 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Illinois has committed a turnover on just 15.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all OVC teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season.

