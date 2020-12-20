Fighting Illini Fall Against Penn State On The Big Ten Conference Gridiron 56-21 In Happy Valley

Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson caught six passes, scored twice and racked up 239 all-purpose yards to lead Penn State to a 56-21 win over Illinois. The talented junior opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown catch, added a 70-yarder in the second quarter and returned a punt 50 yards, taking it deep into Illinois territory to set up Penn State's go-ahead touchdown before halftime.

Fighting Illini quarterback Isaiah Williams threw for two touchdowns as Illinois racked up 273 yards of total offense.

The Fighting Illini offense was able to get going early, putting up 21 points in a thrilling back-and-forth first quarter with the Nittany Lions. Saturday's contest between Illinois and Penn State marked the latest game ever played at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley.

The Illinois defense racked up five sacks and six tackles for loss in Saturday's contest. Senior linebacker Jake Hansen recorded four solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Safety Jartavius Martin led the way for the Illini defense with a game high 12 total tackles, including seven solo tackles. Illinois closes out the season at (2-6) after losing their third straight game.