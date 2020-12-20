Former Illinois state Rep. Eddie Jackson Sr. dies at age 71

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Former state legislator Eddie Lee Jackson Sr., has died. Nash Funeral Home in East St. Louis says he died Friday. He was 71. Visitation is Wednesday morning at Mount Olive Baptist Church in East St. Louis. Jackson also served as a longtime city council member and was an educator. His daughter is former East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks. She tells The Belleville News-Democrat her father was “a protector, provider, and the cornerstone for his family’s foundation.”