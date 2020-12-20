Fort Drum soldier found dead, investigation launched

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — An investigation has been launched after a 20-year-old soldier who went missing from Fort Drum was found dead. Brigadier Gen. Brett Funck, acting commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, said Sunday that the death of Hayden Harris was “a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this division and our nation.” Harris, of Guys, Tennessee, trained at Fort Benning, Georgia before he arrived at Fort Drum in July 2019. His death was confirmed in a news release from the Army Criminal Investigation Command on Sunday. An earlier Army statement said Harris was last heard from Thursday night after he headed to Watertown for a vehicle transaction.