Fort Madison’s Dynamic Wrestling Team Begins State Tournament Journey

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Bloodhounds are off to a hot start, beginning the season with an 8 and 1 team dual record.

Battling early adversity, Head Coach Ryan Smith, is pleased with his teams start.

"Ya, considering the circumstances, we got cut short almost 2 weeks of practice, they're dong pretty well. [We] got a good blend of experience with older guys and some younger guys stepping in and filling some roles, but ya, so far so good," Smith said.

On the experience side, the bloodhounds are led by senior Owen Kruse (126 pounds) and junior Gavin Wiseman (145 pounds), who are both currently 12-4 and ranked 10th in their weight classes.

"Just being aggressive, through it all, neutral, top, bottom. I've just been aggressive in everything, in all aspects of it. [I've been] trying to do what I do, not trying to counter what other people do," G. Wiseman said.

On the young side, Fort Madison has three freshman in Henry Wiseman (106 pounds), Teague Smith (152 pounds) and Isaac Thacher (170 pounds), who already have a combined record of 35 and 13.

"I think it's a perfect situation for them to be around these guys and know what it takes to get to that level. They all got that potential as well. So, learning from each other and they all get along well and work hard together and so its been a great situation," Coach Smith said.

After going to the state tournament last year, Owen Kruse hopes to pass down his knowledge to his younger teammates.

"A lot of the things I like to kind of instill in their minds is having a good mindset in the practice room and when they go on the mat," O. Kruse said.

Even though it's early in the season, G. Wiseman already sees what this group could do.

"We have a lot of potential you know? I think we could go to state as a team in the next few years, maybe even this year if we keep grinding hard in the mat room," G. Wiseman said.

However, as a senior Kruse hopes that state appearance happens this season.

"Ya, it would mean everything to me, if I could get up on that podium or you know.. I'm really looking forward to this state tournament and having a better turnout than last year," O. Kruse said.

Most recently Fort Madison finished 5th out of 16 teams in their annual tournament.

The bloodhounds had four wrestlers finish 3rd (Owen Kruse (126), Brock Califf (132), Gavin Wiseman (145), Austin Ensminger (182)).