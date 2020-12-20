Iowa Hawkeyes Fall On The Hardwood Against The Top-Ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs In South Dakota On Saturday

The third-ranked Hawkeyes of Iowa traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to tip-off against top-ranked Gonzaga, but the end results didn't come out the way Luka Garza and his teammates would have hoped.

Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half as Gonzaga held off a late rally to beat Iowa 99-88. Suggs also had 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals against the Hawkeyes. This was the Bulldogs first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus.

Gonzaga showed little rust from not playing a game since Dec. 2. Suggs, the West Coast Conference freshman player of the week last week, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game.

The 6-foot-11 Garza led Iowa with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13 of 18 shooting. The Washington, DC product also tallied 2 assists and 3 blocks during the setback.