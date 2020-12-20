Iowa officials report 138 more coronavirus deaths on Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa reported another 138 deaths related to the coronavirus Sunday. The high death toll follows two days when no deaths were reported. The state said 3,589 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state. Officials have said there is a lag between when a person dies and when it is reported. Over the past week, Iowa has been reporting an average of 45.86 deaths per day. Iowa also reported 1,158 new virus cases to give the state a total of 267,144 cases since the pandemic began. The state said 639 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, down from 679 the day before.