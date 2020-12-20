Kirk’s triple-double lifts UIC past Oakland 90-73

CHICAGO (AP) — Teyvion Kirk scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished 11 assists for the third triple double in program history, carrying Illinois-Chicago to a 90-73 win over Oakland. Kirk pulled down a defensive board with just under seven minutes remaining to notch the triple-double. Rob Howard scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for Illinois-Chicago. Jamie Ahale added 17 points. Michael Diggins had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Rashad Williams had 20 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Daniel Oladapo added 19 points and 18 rebounds.