Officials: Small rubbish fire reported at Chicago courthouse

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a small rubbish fire broke out at a criminal courthouse on Chicago’s southwest side. No injuries or substantial damage were reported. Police say fire crews responded to the small fire on the fifth floor of the Leighton Criminal Court Building around 12:10 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials say the small fire had been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system. The fire’s cause has not been determined. The courthouse is among the busiest in the nation.