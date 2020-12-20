S. Illinois puts streak on line vs Butler

Southern Illinois (5-0) vs. Butler (1-2)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it battles Butler. Southern Illinois is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Butler lost 68-60 to Indiana on Saturday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Butler has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Jair Bolden, Aaron Thompson, Chuck Harris and JaKobe Coles have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.DOMINANT DOMASK: Marcus Domask has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 88 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all MVC teams. The Salukis have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

