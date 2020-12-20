Saints’ Jameis Winston placed on COVID-19 reserve list

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed backup quarterback Jameis Winston on the club’s COVID-19 reserve list. The move leaves the Saints with two active QBs for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Winston has played sparingly this season. But his absence could affect how the Saints deploy versatile reserve QB Taysom Hill against the Chiefs. The Saints often use Hill as a tight end and on special teams. That becomes more risky when Hill is Brees’ only backup. The COVID-19 list is for players who’ve been infected or were known to have close contact with an infected person.