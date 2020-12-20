Snow Before Christmas

Last year it was 66 degrees on Christmas Day, that will not be the case this year. Santa will need his cold weather gear for sure. While it will be sunny the northwest winds will gust to around 40 mph on Monday. A storm system may bring rain changing to snow and sharply colder temperatures later this upcoming week. Warm, breezy, and dry conditions will be seen early this week. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the 40s and low 50s through Wednesday. We are tracking new forecast model data and we are seeing some indications that support snow falling over pats of the Tri-States before Christmas. Looking to the Christmas holiday, that storm system may bring a chance of rain or snow to the Tri-States but it will surely bring sharply colder temperatures by Christmas morning.