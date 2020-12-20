Trump wants Supreme Court to overturn Pa. election results

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign says it has filed a new petition with the Supreme Court as it continues its unprecedented efforts to overturn the results of the Nov 3. election. The petition released Sunday seeks to reverse a trio of Pennsylvania Supreme Court cases having to do with mail-in ballots. The prospect of the highest court in the land throwing out the results of an election based on unfounded charges of voter fraud is extraordinary unlikely. But it wouldn’t change the outcome anyway. President-elect Joe Biden would still be the winner even without Pennsylvania because of his wide margin of victory.