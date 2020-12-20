University Of Illinois “Fighting Illini” Hire Bret Bielema As The New Head Football Coach In Champaign

The move back to Illinois is like a homecoming of sorts for 50-year-old Bret Bielema. The man selected as the new head football coach at the University of Illinois on Saturday, grew up in Prophetstown. Now Bielema will have a prime opportunity to jump start the football program at the state's flagship university after signing a 6-year contract that's worth a reported $4.2 million annually. The deal comes together just 6 days after Illinois parted ways with former head coach Lovie Smith. Smith's buyout came with a price tag of a reported $2.3 million.

Bielema will bring 24 years of overall coaching experience to the sidelines of Memorial Stadium next season. He's spent the last 3 seasons coaching in the National Football League with both the New England Patriots and New York Giants.

The University of Iowa product of course has head coaching experience in the Power 5 ranks as well. In 5 seasons at the University of Arkansas, he posted a (29-34) slate in Fayetteville. He was fired after taking the Razorbacks to 3 bowl games.

Prior to taking over the Hogs in the SEC, Bielema was the head coach at the University of Wisconsin. He spent 7 seasons in Madison where he posted a (68-24) record at the helm of the Badgers after taking over the reins of the program from the legendary Barry Alvarez. Bielema made 7 bowl game appearances with UW during his tenure.

Saturday, after news of his hiring was announced, Bielema stated, “We want the young men playing football in the state of Illinois from Freeport to Cairo and from Quincy to Danville dreaming of wearing the Orange and Blue and playing at Memorial Stadium." He went on to add, "I look forward to reconnecting with the high school coaches around the state making it clear we intend to keep our players home.”