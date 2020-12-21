2 found guilty over deaths of 39 migrants in England

LONDON (AP) — Two members of an international people-smuggling gang have been convicted of manslaughter over the deaths of 39 people who were found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England. A jury at London’s Central Criminal Court found Romanian mechanic Gheorghe Nica, 43, and Northern Irish truck driver Eamonn Harrison, 24, guilty Monday of the deaths of the Vietnamese nationals, who were found dead in the English town of Grays. The victims, aged between 15 and 44, were found on Oct. 23, 2019, inside a refrigerated container that had arrived by ferry from Belgium. Several others have pleaded guilty in the case, and all will be sentenced later.