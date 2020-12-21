4 arrested for Payson burglary, possession of stolen firearm

PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of four Adams County residents on Monday for a residential burglary in Payson that happened in October.

The sheriff’s office stated during the investigation four suspects were identified and eventually apprehended by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Quincy Police Department.

Robin Wilson, 35, of Payson, Illinois, was charged with Residential Burglary and Possession of Stolen Firearm.

Joshua Lovelace, 28, of Quincy was charged with Residential Burglary, Possession of Stolen Firearm and Felon in Possession of Firearm.

Justin Summers, 36, of Quincy was charged with Residential Burglary, Possession of Stolen Firearm and Felon in Possession of Firearm.

Lucas Daggett, 37, of Quincy was charged with Residential Burglary, Possession of Stolen Firearm and Felon in Possession of Firearm.

The sheriff’s office reported during the month of October, deputies received a report of a residential burglary in rural Payson.



During the burglary, deputies said approximately 40 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition were taken along with several tools.

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies stated they later executed a search warrant at an address in Quincy where they found numerous stolen firearms and other items believed to have been stolen during the burglary.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated it was assisted in this investigation by the Quincy Police Department and the Illinois Department Natural resources.

The investigation is still ongoing.