A Brief Cold Blast

We have a ton of action on the weather maps with windy conditions, major temperature swings and rain potential. Firstly, the wind will die down to almost calm by Tuesday morning, but picks back up Tuesday afternoon. This time out of the south and southwest and not quite as gusty as Monday where we saw wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour. Warmer than normal temps will prevail on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temps near 50°. Wednesday afternoon we expect a pretty strong cold front to push through the Tri-States. There may be some rain ahead of the front Wednesday morning through mid afternoon. At this time it looks too dry on the backside of the front to get any real snow to develop over the Tri-States. So the dreams of a white Christmas appear to be dashed. Bitterly cold air will settle over the area Christmas morning with some areas possibly in the single digits. But by Saturday we will be back to above normal high temps in the mid 40's.