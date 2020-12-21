AP Interview: China signals shift but no let-up in Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese Communist Party official has signaled there likely will be no let-up in its crackdown in the Xinjiang region, but said the government’s focus is shifting more to addressing the roots of extremism. Xinjiang party official Xu Guixiang said Monday that “we cannot be complacent … because threats are still out there. He spoke to The Associated Press in an interview in Beijing. China’s policies in Xinjiang have become a major point of division with the U.S. and other Western nations over alleged human rights violations. The far west region is home to the Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim groups.