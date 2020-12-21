Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 20, 2020
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Jack Hicks
Sumir Miller
Jenn Murphy
Hope Rush
Cody Campbell
Reagan Rabe
Marcia Frericks
Jeana Fox
Oliver Broeckling
Jessica Dearhoff
Krista Wilson
Keegan Klauser
Mark Merrill
Dakota Fox
Debbie Anderson
Wade Hudnut
Joseph Janssen
Benjamin Janssen
Michael Janssen
Holly Mosher
Fiona Nichols
Sarah Miller
ANNIVERSARIES
Bob & Laverda Gleckler
Tony & Judy McCallister
Glen & Glenda Stark
Don & Kitty Marks