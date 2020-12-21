California governor in precautionary coronavirus quarantine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is back in a precautionary coronavirus quarantine for the second time in two months as surging COVID-19 cases swamp the state’s hospitals and strain medical staffing. The governor’s office says Newsom will quarantine for 10 days after one of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon. Newsom was tested and his result came back negative, as did the tests of other staffers who were in contact. Last month, members of the governor’s family were exposed to someone who tested positive. Newsom, his wife and four children tested negative at that time.