China criticizes Trump suggestion it is behind cyber spying

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has criticized President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Chinese hackers, not Russia, might be behind a cyber espionage campaign against the United States. Trump scoffed at assertions by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials that the Kremlin was behind attempts to spy on federal agencies. Trump, without offering evidence, said “it may” be China. The Chinese foreign ministry accused Washington of politicizing the issue and unfairly accusing China. China is widely regarded as, along with the United States and Russia, one of the most advanced governments in developing cyber warfare capabilities.